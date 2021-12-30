Rewari, Dec 30 (PTI) Police on Thursday nabbed a music teacher for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl in school classroom.

The student told another teacher about the incident who informed the school principal but allegedly no action was initiated immediately against the music teacher, police said.

The girl later narrated the incident to her mother who approached police. An FIR has been registered against the music teacher and principal of the school in the women police station here under relevant provisions of the law.

Police on Thursday evening nabbed the accused music teacher.

“We have nabbed the main accused music teacher and are questioning him,” Poonam Dalal Dahiya, ASP, Rewari, said.

According to police, the girl, a resident of Rewari, studies in Class IV in a private school.

The family members of the girl told police that it was on Wednesday when as soon as the music class started, the accused music teacher took her to a side and molested her.

The girl somehow managed to escape from there and narrated the incident to her class teacher, who informed the school principal, but allegedly no action was initiated.

The girl broke down while narrating the incident to her mother after which a police complaint was lodged.

