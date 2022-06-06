Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 6 (ANI): Alleging that BJP's Ghoshamahal MLA T Raja Singh has insulted Muslims by using foul language against an Islamic scholar, Muslim cleric Moulana Ali Quadri on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to suspend him from the party.

The cleric while speaking to ANI said, "BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had insulted Islam and on the other side, Naveen Jindal also tried to instigate Muslims by hurting their religious sentiments."

He said, "We had brought to the notice of BJP government regarding the matter and today the BJP had suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Jindal. We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for that."

"Such action will ensure that the 'Ganga Jamuna tehzeeb' will remain forever and the country will be able to move towards growth," said the cleric.

"We also want to bring to the notice that the Hyderabad Ghoshamahal MLA had used very foul language against Huzur Khaja Garib Nawaz and has thereby insulted Muslims. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against him also and suspend him from the party. We appeal that T Raja Singh should be suspended from the party," he added. (ANI)

