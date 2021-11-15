Jodhpur, Nov 15 (PTI) Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah here on Monday urged the government to address the fears faced by Muslims, alleging that people from the community are being attacked and their mosques "blown up".

Also Read | Face Mask Mistake: Man Slashes Wrong Woman Thinking She Was His Ex-Wife, Arrested.

He, however, did not cite any specific instance.

In an interaction with the media, Abdullah said the government will have to act as Muslims who are standing with India are being "killed".

Also Read | New COVID-19 Variant B.1.X Found in France.

He also sought a dialogue between India and Pakistan, saying it is the only "way out" for the problems between the two countries.

"When we see in the country, there are attacks on Muslims, they are being beaten up and mosques are being blown up," he said.

"The victim would be us, who are standing with India. We will be killed as we do not have any other place except India. We are equal but the situation building around is causing fear and they (government) will have to address it," he said.

Referring to India-Pakistan relations, he said the dialogue is the only "way out" for all problems between the two nations.

He said relations of Hindus and Muslims are being affected due to the strained ties between the two countries.

"If we want to improve our relation, we will have to ease these differences and find some ways. And the only way for this is dialogue," he said, citing the visit of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Pakistan to have a dialogue with his counterpart Nawaz Sharif.

In a veiled attack on the Centre, he said they could talk with China even when it was already in India's territory and advancing every day.

"If we can talk with China, then why not with Pakistan. China is in our territory and advancing everyday," said Abdullah.

On the situation in J&K after the abrogation of its special status under Article 370, Abdullah said the "media is not free there".

"No one can write freely and if you do, you can go to jail," he said.

Referring to the youth there, he said a large number of them are unemployed.

Referring to China and Pakistan, he said, "We are stuck between them. We do not know if there is war someday. Only we will suffer. We will be killed."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)