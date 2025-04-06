Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) The head warden of the Muzaffarnagar district jail has been suspended and departmental action has been initiated against four jail guards following the recovery of a mobile phone from incarcerated ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana, an official said on Sunday.

Jail Superintendent Abhishek Choudhary confirmed the disciplinary measures and said that an inquiry revealed negligence on the part of these jail staff.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Woman Kills 2 Children, Dies by Suicide After Quarrel With Husband Over Breakfast in Bisrakh; Probe On.

The incident, which involved the recovery of a mobile phone from Rana's possession on March 26, prompted both an internal investigation and a police case against the former MLA.

"Head Warden Ram Swaroop along with four jail guards were during inquiry found to be negligent in their duty in district jail. While Swaroop has been suspended, investigations have started against the jail guards," said Choudhary.

Also Read | Agniveer Quota in Police: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Says 'Agniveers' Will Be Provided 20% Reservation in State Police Recruitment.

Rana was transferred to the Chitrakoot district jail on Saturday night. This transfer, confirmed by the jail superintendent, was carried out on the state government's directive for administrative reasons.

Rana was arrested on December 5, 2024, for obstructing GST officials during raids at a steel factory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)