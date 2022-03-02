Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) Three people, including a man and his son, were severely injured when rival groups clashed after their vehicles brushed past each other in this district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in a village under Mirapur police station.

The injured were identified as Satyapal, his son Guddu and Shrikant, police said.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Kumar, the trouble started when Satyapal and Shrikant got into a violent clash after their vehicles brushed past each other.

The situation was brought under control and the three injured were shifted to hospital, the SHO said.

Police said the two parties also have an old enmity over a land dispute.

