Vivo, the Chinese phone maker is tipped to launch the X80 Series in India soon. According to a report from MySmartPrice, Vivo will launch the X80 lineup in the Indian market in April 2022. The Chinese phone maker's sub-brand iQOO recently launched the iQOO 9 Series in India, and now, Vivo India will launch the X80 Series next month. Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro & Vivo X70 Pro+ Smartphones Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

The Vivo X80 lineup could comprise X80, X80 Pro and X80 Pro+ models. All models will be launched in China, and then they will make their way to the Indian market. The Vivo X80 Pro+ is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, whereas the X80 model could come with a Dimensity 9000 SoC. The vanilla model is likely to come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED display. It might come paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

It could get a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 44MP selfie camera. Vivo X80 Pro might come with a 6.78-inch FHD+ E5 AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the top-end model is likely to sport a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ LTPO E5 AMOLED display, a 50MP quad rear camera setup and more.

