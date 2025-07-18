Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) Police have initiated against kanwariyas here for using motorcycles without silencers, a senior official on Friday said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), City, Satyanarayan Parajapat, said that kanwariyas have been asked not to use motorcycles without silencers.

Also Read | Ola, Uber Strike Causes Travel Woes for 4th Consecutive Day in Mumbai and Other Cities of Maharashtra: What Are Cab Drivers' Key Demands?.

A shopkeeper, identified as Honey, has been arrested for providing modified silencers, said Parajapat, adding that police have seized 12 modified silencers from his possession.

Over 15 motorcycles, which were running without silencers on Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, have also been seized, police said.

Also Read | Sadhvi Prem Baisa Viral Video With Veerampuri Maharaj Controversy: Female Saint Vows To Undergo ‘Agni Pariksha’, Calls ‘Obscene’ Clip Conspiracy To Defame ‘Sanatan Sanskriti’.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)