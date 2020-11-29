Aurangabad, Nov 29 (PTI) The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has failed on all fronts and in order to hide its failure, it was blaming the central government, Union minister Raosaheb Danve said here on Sunday.

He said the state government has stopped all the schemes started for public welfare by the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led dispensation.

Also Read | Amit Shah Says 'Municipal Corporation Under TRS, Congress an Impediment to Making Hyderabad IT Hub'.

The MVA government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress completed a year in office on Saturday.

"The state government has failed on all fronts. During the last Assembly polls in Maharashtra, voters had given a mandate to the BJP-Sena alliance, but this government came into existence only for the sake of the (chief minister's) chair," the Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs said in a press conference.

Also Read | Oxford Vaccine: Chennai Man Who Volunteered For Trials Seeks Rs 5 Crore Compensation, Says Suffered ‘Neurological and Psychological Issues’.

"I was the state unit chief of the BJP at that time. The party had not given any promise to the Shiv Sena about sharing the chief minister's post in the state," he claimed.

"Although the Sena demanded fulfilment of the promise that was never given, it forgot the promise of helping the farmers in the state," the BJP leader said.

"The state announced a package of Rs 10,000 crore to help the rain-hit farmers. But half of this package will be spent on roads, bridges and building other infrastructure, whereas farmers would get only the other half," he said.

Danve also alleged that the crimes against women were on the rise in the state and accused the government of failing to protect women.

He also criticised the state government over the Maratha quota issue, saying that the state government couldn't send its representatives in court at the right time.

He said the legal advisors of the state blame the officials saying that they do not cooperate in the case.

"This is entirely a state matter, but its leaders are trying to blame the Centre," he said.

Even as the central government faced losses as the economy was hit due to the pandemic, it helped the state in terms of health facilities and also provided funds, he claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)