Patna (Bihar) [India], January 29 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti on Monday alleged that she was prevented from entering the office of the Enforcement Directorate along with her ailing father, who had undergone a kidney transplant surgery and can't stand or sit on his own.

Misa Bharti accompanied her father when he appeared before the federal agency here in connection with the alleged Land for Job scam.

"I was not allowed to enter with my father", Misa, surrounded by scores of RJD supporters, told reporters outside ED's office.

"People across the country know that Lalu ji is not well, he has undergone a kidney transplant, he is suffering from many diseases, and the biggest one is the age factor," Misa said after offering prayers at Shakti Dham Temple.

However, later she said that she was allowed to give medicines to her father Lalu.

Apart from Misa, Lalu's other daughter Rohini Acharya, too, alleged that her sister was not allowed to enter the ED's office to accompany her father.

"Inhuman behaviour by Ed officers shame on you and your master. Everyone knows father's condition, he can't walk without support, yet they pushed him inside the gate without his help.. even after requesting he did not let him go, either Misa Di or one of his assistants..pls help me," Rohini said in her social media post on X.

Lalu is being quizzed for his alleged involvement in the Land for Job scam.

The alleged scam occurred when Lalu Yadav was Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. Apart from the RJD national president, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then Railway General Manager.

In lieu of getting them appointed in the Railways, Lalu Prasad Yadav allegedly got lands transferred owned by candidates and their family members in the names of his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti for sale consideration which was much lesser than the prevailing circle rates as well as the prevailing market rates.

The CBI filed the chargesheet in October last year, against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti, and 13 others in the land-for-jobs scam.

According to the CBI, the people were first recruited as substitutes in Group D posts in the Railways and were regularised when their families made a land deal.

The CBI is probing the allegations of taking land for a bribe in lieu of a job in the Railways.At the same time, ED is investigating the case of money laundering. The CBI also filed a chargesheet in this case. (ANI)

