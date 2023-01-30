New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) All India NABARD Officers' Association (AINBOA) has planned to organise a dharna before Parliament on Tuesday to press for correction in wage anomalies.

The Budget session is commencing on Tuesday and Economic Survey 2022-23 is slated to be presented in both houses.

AINBOA has decided to sit on dharna before Parliament on January 31, 2023, to protest against the anomalies in the wage revision created by an order issued by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, on September 14, 2022, the union said in a statement.

The officers of NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) have been in agitation ever since the Department of Financial Services (DFS) order was issued on September 14, 2022, followed by the administrative circular on September 21, 2022, to implement the order.

One of the allowances reduced is grade allowance which is paid as per the grade of an officer, the union claimed.

However, according to the DFS order, officers in lower grades are drawing higher grade allowance than officers in higher grades thereby making a mockery of the nomenclature grade, it said.

Both the categories of officers — those who had come from the Reserve Bank of India in 1982 and those recruited by NABARD — had been getting the same pay and allowances, it said.

