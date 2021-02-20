New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday held some key organisational meetings on the eve of the first physical meeting of its new set of national office-bearers, which is likely to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP president J P Nadda chaired meetings of the party's national general secretaries and also general secretaries (organisation) of states.

Party leaders deliberated upon the agenda of the Sunday's meeting, and organisational work undertaken by state units, including poll campaign in election-bound states, were also reviewed, sources said.

Sunday's meeting, which will also be attended by state unit presidents, assumes significance as it comes amid fierce protests by a section of farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh against the three new farm laws.

The farmer union leaders have been trying to spread their agitation in other parts of the country while stepping up their attack on the Modi government.

The party is also readying for the assembly polls in five states, including West Bengal, which has been eyed by the saffron organisation as its next big prize as its foot print spreads across the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)