New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Friday congratulated cricketer Smriti Mandhana for creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to score a century in a pink-ball Test.

Indian women's cricket team opener Mandhana played a 127-run knock against Australia in the one-off Pink Ball Test making her the Indian woman to score a century on Australian soil.

"And that's how HISTORY HAS BEEN CREATED! Smriti Mandhana becomes the first Indian Woman to score a Test hundred on the Australian soil and also becomes the first Indian woman to do so in Pink ball D/N (Day/Night) Test. Congratulations to her outstanding performance." tweeted Nadda.

With this Test ton, Mandhana now has the highest individual score for India Women in Australia in all three formats.

The highest individual score in Australia for Team India are as follows; Tests: Smriti Mandhana (108*), ODIs: Smriti Mandhana (102), and T20Is: Smriti Mandhana (66). (ANI)

