New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday countered Mallikarjun Kharge in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after the Congress leader sought to raise the issue of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Soon after the House met at 2 pm after an earlier adjournment, Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, said the listed business would be taken up, and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya moved the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for passing in the House.

Opposition members urged the Chair to allow Kharge, who is Leader of Opposition in the House, to speak.

Kharge sought to speak on SIR and made allegations about its impact on the votes of Dalits, Adivasis, minorities, poor and marginalised sections.

He also made allegations against the Modi government. Opposition members staged a walkout over their demand for a discussion on SIR.

Leader of the House JP Nadda countered Kharge's remarks and said the opposition doesn't believe in "healthy democracy."

Nadda asserted that the government is ready to discuss every issue, but according to the rules, adding that the government will not allow "obstructionism, anarchism".

"I had said earlier that the opposition's behaviour is a conspiracy to obstruct the smooth functioning of the house. They don't believe in a healthy democracy. On July 21, the government had said that it is ready to discuss any issue, but and according to the rules."

Nadda urged the Chair that the "political statement" given by the LoP should be expunged from the proceedings of the House.

"The LoP raised the issue of point of order, but he didn't discuss that, rather he discussed SIR and gave a political statement. I would urge that these be expunged from the proceedings of the House. Because that is not in order of the rules and regulations of the Parliament. They (opposition) always demand to discuss SIR under rule 267, and every day it is answered that there cannot be a discussion on that."

Nadda criticised the opposition for disrupting Rajya Sabha proceedings, and said over 64 hours had been wasted since the monsoon session began.

"What we are discussing today was decided in the meeting of BAC and obstructing this amounts to making the Parliament hostage. We will not allow obstructionism or anarchism; this parliament will function according to the rules. They have wasted 64 hours and 25 minutes of the Rajya Sabha since the session commenced. They are not interested in debate and discussion. That should be expunged."

On the 17th day of the Monsoon Session, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge joined INDIA bloc members in staging a protest in Parliament over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue.

Several Opposition MPs arrived wearing white T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan '124 Not Out'.

Prominent leaders such as Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), MP Supriya Sule, and DMK MP Kanimozhi were seen holding onions during the protest.

On Monday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, and other INDIA bloc MPs were detained by the Delhi Police while marching from Parliament to the Election Commission office in protest against SIR in poll-bound Bihar.

Opposition INDIA bloc has alleged that the exercise will disfranchise lakhs of voters belonging to weaker sections. (ANI)

