New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday discussed a number of topics including the upcoming events of the party with the state officials and MPs of various states including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha via video conferencing.

"Today via the medium of video conferencing, I discussed a number of topics including the upcoming events of the party with the state officials and MPs of Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh," Nadda tweeted.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 7,862 New COVID-19 Cases, 226 Deaths: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

Nadda also posted the visuals from the meeting on his Twitter handle. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)