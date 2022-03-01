Maharajganj/Kushinagar (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda took potshots at the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday, saying its government in Uttar Pradesh had opened fire on the devotees of Lord Ram but its leaders are busy visiting Bajrangbali temples today.

"During the SP government, Ram bhakts were fired at but now, its president Akhilesh Yadav is going to temples and ringing bells. He may ring as many bells as he wants but on March 10, people are going to ring his bell," Nadda said addressing election meetings in Ramkola in Kushinagar district and Siswan in Maharajganj district.

The results of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be declared on March 10.

"Those who opened fire at Ram bhakts are going to the temples of Bajrangbali now," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president said.

Citing the achievements of the BJP governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "This time, we have decided that farmers will not have to pay for electricity for irrigation purposes."

He claimed that during the Akhilesh Yadav government, there was a "goonda raj" in Uttar Pradesh and women were not safe, adding that Adityanath has ensured that gangsters are put behind bars and there is peace in the state.

"If there is any party and leaders who have the courage to talk about the development projects undertaken by them before the people, it is the BJP and its leaders. The leaders of the SP and the Congress have no such work to show to the people," Nadda said, citing various promises for the welfare of people made by his party in its election manifesto.

