Guwahati, Oct 8 (PTI) BJP President J P Nadda planted a sapling at the State Guest House here on Saturday in presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who also hoisted the party flag at its newly constructed office.

Nadda along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the party office here later and address party workers at the Veterinary Playground at Khanapara.

"It was an honour having our @BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda ji plant a sapling on the premises of No. 1 State Guest House, Koinadhora, Guwahati," Sarma tweeted.

Earlier, the chief minister along with the state party unit president Bhabesh Kalita hoisted the party flag at the new state headquarters.

"A historic day for @BJP4Assam! Attended flag hoisting by our BJP state President Shri @Bhabesh_Kalita at the newly built party headquarters in Guwahati, which will be inaugurated today in presence of Adarniya @BJP4India Pres Shri @JPNadda ji & Adarniya HM Shri @AmitShah ji", Sharma tweeted.

The chief minister also washed the feet of veteran BJP functionaries after the flag hoisting.

"Showing respect to the seniors, an ethos of Indian culture, is a cornerstone of our party's tradition. Honoured to have washed the feet of our respected senior BJP functionaries whose immense contributions helped strengthen our party's base in the early phase in Assam," he said on the micro-blogging site.

Nadda had arrived here on Friday evening and had attended the party's state core committee with Shah, Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior BJP leaders of the state.

He will return to Delhi on Saturday evening.

Shah had also arrived on Friday evening on a three-day visit to the state and chaired a meeting with officials to make Assam flood free.

The Union Home Minister is also scheduled to chair a meeting on narcotics control with chief ministers, chief secretaries and directors generals of police of the North Eastern states and a review meeting of the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) in the evening.

