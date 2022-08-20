Shimla, Aug 20 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda will address two public meetings in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour district on Saturday.

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap said Nadda will address his first public meeting -- 'Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna ke 75 Varsh' -- at municipal council ground in Paonta Sahib at around 11.15 am.

Also Read | Bobby Kataria, Social Media Influencer, Booked By Gurugram Police for Insulting and Threatening Woman.

Subsequently, he will address the second public meeting at Chogan Maidan in Nahan at around 2.30 pm, Kashyap said.

Nadda will also visit Nahan Medical College in the evening, he added.

Also Read | Data Monetisation: IRCTC Denies Reports Of Selling Customer Data, Other Digital Resources.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)