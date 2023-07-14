Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore on Thursday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch the 'Ab Nahi Sahega Rajasthan Brashtachar' campaign on July 16 against CM Gehlot-led government in the state.

BJP National President JP Nadda will launch the campaign in Jaipur on July 16.

While addressing the media, Rajendra Rathore said, "For the preparations of the launch of this programme Rajasthan state in-charge Arun Singh is coming to Jaipur on July 14 itself."

He further stated that BJP Yuva Morcha will hold a big demonstration in Ajmer on July 18 against the paper leak in the recruitment examinations in the state.

"On coming July 18, BJP Yuva Morcha is going to hold a big demonstration in Ajmer against the Gehlot government, especially the way the papers were leaked in the recruitment examinations and the government has not taken any concrete steps in this direction so far. This demonstration will be held on all these issues in which a large number of youth will participate," he said

.Earlier in the month of April, the team of Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested Rajasthan Public Service Commission member Babu Lal Katara, his nephew and a driver working for the commission in connection with the alleged paper leak of the senior teacher recruitment exam.

Meanwhile Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that if there is any corruption case found in the state, he will continue to raise his voice against it.

"If there is looting and corruption somewhere in the state today, we will have to raise our voice against it. I raised my voice against corruption. Maybe some people did not like it, but I don't care. I will continue to fight against corruption," Pilot said.

In this regard, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot described the incidents of paper leaks in the state as a "big disease," assuring that strict action has been taken against the accused and concrete laws are currently in place.

"Paper leaks happen, in which the government is defamed, but such a game is going on across the country. There are many states where paper leak incidents happen. I feel very sad. We have made a strict law in Rajasthan and sent the accused to jail, but this is a big disease and the Rajasthan government is taking strict action against paper leak mafias," CM Gehlot said. (ANI)

