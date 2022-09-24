Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 23 (ANI): Madurai MP S. Venkatesan and Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore visited the land earmarked for the construction of AIIMS Hospital in Madurai post-BJP party President JP Nadda's claim over 95 per cent completion of the hospital.

Mocking the claims, Manickam Tagore tweeted, "Dear [?]@JPNadda ji, Thank you for the 95% Completed #MaduraiAIIMS Madurai MP @SuVe4Madurai and I searched for one hour in the Thoppur Site and found nothing. Someone had stolen the building".

Also Read | Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray Says 'Faith in Judiciary Vindicated', After Bombay High Court Allows Dussehra Rally at Shivaji Park.

Tagore told ANI, "On Thursday former Health Minister JP Nadda said that AIIMS hospital in Madurai is 95 per cent complete, so today we came to visit AIIMS hospital but there are no buildings here. BJP has been telling lies to the people of Tamil Nadu and the people of Madurai will not allow them".

Further, he added, "This is AIIMS in the country which was built with funds borrowed under JICA Loan at zero per cent interest rate for the hospital. But BJP is blatantly lying and so is the central government and JP Nadda".

Also Read | Elephant Attack: Woman Trampled to Death by Elephant in Chhattisgarh's Surguja, Husband Manages To Escape.

Slamming the BJP Madurai MP S. Venkatesan said that the ruling party has been constantly deceiving the people of Tamil Nadu and have been spreading false information about the construction of AIIMS in Madurai.

"AIIMS Madurai was awaiting Cabinet approval after it was revised from an initial estimate of Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 1,900 crore before the pandemic. Due to this, the tenders could not be released. Similarly, 540 crore have been allocated for Madurai Airport which is eluding the people of Madurai" he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)