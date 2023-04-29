Dimapur(Nagaland) [India], April 28 (ANI): Assam Rifles, in a daring operation at a little past midnight, rescued six civilians who were held captive by the National Socialist Council of Nagalim Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) for ransom in Dimapur, said Assam Rifles in a press release.

All six persons were kidnapped between 13 to 27 April this year and their family members were contacted to pay the ransom. In this operation, five NSCN-IM members were arrested. Individuals have been rescued from Bamanpukhri House - apparently, an illegal place for similar nefarious activities by NSCN IM, said the Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles does take an active vigil on NSCN-IM nefarious activities. In a crackdown on April 14, Assam Rifles arrested two active NSCN-IM caders with two weapons and live ammunition.

"Assam Rifles apprehended two active NSCN (IM) cadres from general area New Camp, Mokokchung District, Nagaland on April 14 2023," the press release issued by Assam Rifles said.

"The team intercepted a Maruti Alto Vehicle registration number AS 01 X 6465 and on being challenged the occupants fled towards the untravelled track and entered into a wooden temporary hut. The location was surrounded and a thorough search of the wooden house was done, two cadres of NCSN (IM) namely Self Styled Sergeant Major Imkongtiba and Self Styled Sergeant Major Phamching alongwith two weapons and live ammunition were apprehended," it added. (ANI)

