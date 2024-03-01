Kohima, Mar 1 (PTI) The Nagaland Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to reconsider its decision to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with the neighbouring country.

The assembly also resolved to appeal to the central government to work out regulations for movement of people across the boundary in consultation with the people inhabiting the border areas, and for suitably bringing in the village council authorities concerned in the entire system of regulations.”

The Centre earlier this month ended the FMR, which allows people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km into each other's territory without visa.

The 1643 km stretch of the Indo-Myanmar border is spread over four North Eastern states – Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland.

The resolution stated that the Centre's decision to suspend the FMR and fence the Indo-Myanmar boundary would disrupt the age-old historical, social, tribal, and economic ties of the Naga people living on both sides of the international border.

It also said that the measures would cause immense inconvenience to the Naga people living in border areas as a number of people of Nagaland have agricultural land across the border.

The resolution moved by Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton was adopted unanimously in the House.

Various other Naga civil societies, tribal organisations, Naga political groups and also Chief Angh (King) of Longwa Village in Mon district, whose house has be divided into two nations, have also objected to the decision of the Centre.

