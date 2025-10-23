New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday at New Delhi, a press release from the Ministry of Science & Technology said.

During the meeting, Temjen Imna Along extended Diwali greetings to Jitendra Singh and conveyed warm wishes on behalf of the people of Nagaland.

Also Read | Did Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai Say That Saffronisation of Indian Armed Forces Would Damage Morale of the Army? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video.

The two leaders discussed a range of developmental matters pertaining to the State, particularly those related to science, technology, innovation, and administrative reforms.

Jitendra Singh reaffirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government's commitment to accelerating the pace of development in the North-Eastern region through innovative solutions, youth-centric initiatives and promotion of the Startup ecosystem.

Also Read | Indian Railways Has Set Up Multi-Level War Rooms To Manage Passenger Rush During Festive Season, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He highlighted the special focus on the North-East, ensuring that each State in the region benefits from new-age technologies and digital governance models.

Temjen Imna Along expressed his gratitude to Singh for his continued guidance and support in advancing central projects in Nagaland.

He assured full cooperation from the State Government in implementing initiatives of the Ministry of Science & Technology and related departments to promote innovation, skill development, and entrepreneurship among youth in the State.

Temjen Imna Along referred to Dr Jitendra Singh's tenure as the DoNER Minister for the Northeast and said, people there still fondly remember him.

The meeting concluded with both leaders reaffirming their shared vision of strengthening Centre-State collaboration to bring about inclusive, technology-driven growth in Nagaland and the entire North-Eastern region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)