Kohima (Nagaland) [India], November 9 (ANI): The Nagaland Legislative Assembly, in its special session on Thursday, unanimously passed the Nagaland Municipal Bill 2023, inducting women's participation in 33 per cent reservation.

A special session of the 14th Assembly was held at the Nagaland Legislative Assembly in Kohima. Legislatures from different political parties participated in the discussion and gave their support to pass the Bill.

Also Read | Pippa Actress Mrunal Thakur Opens Up on Delay of Ishaan Khattar-Starrer: 'A Film Like My Baby Deserves its Time to Shine'.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that in the draft of the new Municipal Bill, the provisions relating to taxes on land and buildings have been excluded and the provision for one-third reservation of seats in urban local bodies for women is kept in the bill given the clear directions of the Supreme Court.

However, the provisions for one-third reservation of the offices of the chairperson in urban local bodies for women, which were there in the earlier Municipal Act have not been included in the Municipal Bill.

Also Read | Mumbai: Drunk Man Throws Stones at AC Local Train Near Dombivli, Injures Woman Passenger; Arrested.

Rio said that the new law, which the state is going to have, is not the end but only a beginning and therefore the time has come for women to participate and perform in the administration of the urban local bodies and expressed hope that in a short time, the state will see positive and meaningful results.

Rio said that the rate of urbanisation in Nagaland has been quite rapid of late and that there are now 39 urban local bodies across the state.

"We have to provide this growing urban population the required urban infrastructure and urban amenities through local self-governments," Rio added while also stating that the state has lost many precious decades in negotiating for a consensus on the issue of ULBs, with the passage of the new Nagaland Municipal (Bill), 2023.

He exuded hope that the new ULBs would be able to take the required steps to make our cities and towns better administered, more developed, more organised, more clean and more beautiful.

While answering queries on the sidelines after the session on the ULB, Rio said, "Everybody agreed and if there's a doubt we'll make them understand and bring everybody on board".

Rio said that due consultations would be taken. The process has started and once it is notified, the electoral roll and all necessary things will be processed, he added.

On the issue of the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation, Rio said, "The ball is in everybody's court it's not one man's game".

He said that the state has given the assurance of the five points and has told them that the state supports its demands but in this kind of developmental activity there should be no politics, Rio said.

"The Government of India, Home Minister, Interlocutor AK Mishra and the Home Secretary assured that it will be a tripartite talk", which means the central government, the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization and the state government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)