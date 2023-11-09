Mumbai, November 9: In the Thane region of Maharashtra, a 38-year-old man was taken into custody on Thursday, November 9, after he threw stones at an AC local train near Dombivli, wounding a female passenger. Authorities from the Dombivli Railway Protection Force (RPF) discovered that the defendant, Sharad Gangurde, a daily wage labourer from the Jalgaon area, committed the crime while in a heavily intoxicated state.

On Thursday morning, the accused person threw a stone onto an AC train travelling between the Kalyan and Thakurli railway stations. According to Dombivli RPF authorities, a woman passenger sustained minor injuries when the stone struck the windowpane. Vande Bharat Express Stone Pelting Case: Man Throws Stones at Bhopal-New Delhi Semi High-Speed Train in Madhya Pradesh's Morena, Arrested.

Previously, a disgruntled man, upset over a quarrel with family members, flung stones on an AC local train in Borivali last month, breaking the glass pane. The individual was eventually taken into custody by the RPF.

Passengers on a Western line AC local train reported to the railway officials that someone had thrown stones on the train near Poisor Nullah, which is between Borivali and Kandivali. As a result, the glass window of the train was damaged. Bihar: Stone Pelter Caught on CCTV Footage, Arrested After Swift Action by Gaya RPF (Watch Video).

Personnel from the Borivali GRP and RPF began a manhunt for the suspect based on this information. Later that day, Borivali RPF officers apprehended Bhagwan Niranjan Sahu, 32, an Orissa native.

