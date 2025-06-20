Kohima, Jun 20 (PTI) The All Nagaland Pharmacy Association (ANPA) has urged the state government to reconsider the strict enforcement of rules mandating registered pharmacists in all pharmacies, warning that the move could lead to widespread closures and disrupt healthcare access across Nagaland.

At a press conference in Kohima on Friday, ANPA president Zhapuvilie Yashü and general secretary Limayanger Jamir said that although they respect and are willing to comply with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, and Pharmacy Act, 1948, the shortage of qualified pharmacists makes full implementation currently unfeasible.

Quoting official data that there are 1,157 licensed pharmacies in Nagaland, Jamir claimed the state has only 278 registered pharmacists, of which, 252 are employed in government facilities, leaving just 26 for private pharmacies.

Several districts, including Shamator and Meluri, have no registered pharmacists at all. Phek district, with 34 pharmacies, has only two while even in Kohima, some localities could be left without a single pharmacy if the rule is strictly enforced, he said.

"This ratio is grossly disproportionate. Enforcing the rule without practical alternatives will throw the public health system into disarray," Jamir warned.

ANPA said the licensing process has long been regulated by the Health & Family Welfare department, with pharmacies regularly paying fees. However, in late 2021, the department began enforcing stricter requirements for pharmacist appointments, it said.

Yashu said while some private pharmacies have appointed pharmacists, most cannot do so due to the acute shortage. To address the issue collectively, pharmacy unions were formed in every district and unified under ANPA on March 13 this year, he said.

ANPA said that despite repeated appeals to the Principal Director, Health Commissioner, and Health Minister, the association said their requests for a phased implementation or temporary relaxation have not been addressed while a representation to the chief minister is still pending.

"If enforced fully, even key areas in Kohima and several districts will be left without pharmacy services," ANPA said.

Pointing out that Nagaland is currently the only state in India without a pharmacy institute, ANPA said that even in other states, full enforcement of such policies has been hindered by manpower shortages.

They questioned the government's expectations, noting that many government health centres rely on nurses trained for only three months to dispense medicines.

"If the government can authorise nurses due to shortages, similar temporary measures should be extended to pharmacies until infrastructure is improved," ANPA argued.

While the Drugs Control Administration had renewed licenses until 2028, pharmacies have recently begun receiving show cause notices and cancellation orders from May onwards, they said.

ANPA clarified it is not opposing the policy but asking for a practical, state-specific approach that protects public health without disrupting essential services.

"Until we have sufficient manpower and our own pharmacy institutions, we request the department to allow pharmacies to continue operating," the association appealed. They assured that if granted a reasonable extension, efforts to appoint registered pharmacists would continue.

Meanwhile, Tiatoshi Amer, Controlling & Licensing Authority under the Health & Family Welfare Department, told PTI that the department acted only after repeated notices went unheeded. "We issued public notices and also verbally informed licensees to appoint pharmacists for the welfare of the public," he said.

Amer added that the department will not consider an extension as enough time had already been provided, emphasising that public health remains the department's top priority.

The officer also asserted that, as per data provided by the department's Pharmacy Cell, there are more than 300 registered unemployed pharmacists in the state, while for the government health units, the vacant posts are being requisitioned annually through the Nagaland Public Service Commission for recruitment.

