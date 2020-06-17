Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Nagaland Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 181

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 10:07 AM IST
Kohima (Nagaland) [India], June 17 (ANI): With two more COVID-19 cases reported from Nagaland, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 181, state Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said on Wednesday.

These two cases were reported from Dimapur and Tuensang Quarantine Centres on testing 314 samples, added the Minister.

Also Read | India China Face-off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Soldiers in Critical Condition After Violent Clash With Chinese Troops in Galwan Valley, Says Report.

Of 181 cases, the count for active cases stands at 78, while 103 patients have recovered. There have been no fatalities due to the infection in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

