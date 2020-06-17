India News | Nagaland Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 181

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], June 17 (ANI): With two more COVID-19 cases reported from Nagaland, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 181, state Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said on Wednesday.

These two cases were reported from Dimapur and Tuensang Quarantine Centres on testing 314 samples, added the Minister.

Of 181 cases, the count for active cases stands at 78, while 103 patients have recovered. There have been no fatalities due to the infection in the state. (ANI)

