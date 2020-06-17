Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India China Face-off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Soldiers in Critical Condition After Violent Clash With Chinese Troops in Galwan Valley, Says Report

News Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 09:55 AM IST
A+
A-
India China Face-off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Soldiers in Critical Condition After Violent Clash With Chinese Troops in Galwan Valley, Says Report
Galwan Nala (Photo Credits: ANI|File)

Ladakh, June 17: Four Indian soldiers are in critical condition after the violent face-off with Chinese troops on Monday evening, according to ANI sources. The official statement issued by Indian Army on Tuesday confirmed the disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley after the clash on the intervening night of June 15-16.

The armed forces also confirmed the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the violent face-off. The twenty Indian soldiers including the commanding officer of an infantry battalion were killed on Monday evening in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan valley where soldiers of the two countries have been locked in a tense stand-off for several days. India-China Violent Face-Off in Ladakh: At Least 20 Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Action in Galwan Valley, Over 40 Casualties on Chinese Side, Say Reports.

4 Indian Soldiers in Critical Condition: 

On Tuesday, in its initial statement early on Tuesday, the army had announced that an officer and two soldiers had been killed in action. By evening, the Indian Army informed that 20 soldiers from the Indian side have been killed.  United States issued a statement saying that it is closely monitoring the situation following a fierce clash between India and China and hopes that the differences will be resolved peacefully.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Galwan Valley India-China Face-Off India-China Face-Off in Ladakh Indian Soldiers
You might also like
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Netizens Shower Tributes for Indian Army Soldiers Martyred in Galwan Valley Clash
Viral

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Netizens Shower Tributes for Indian Army Soldiers Martyred in Galwan Valley Clash
India-China Face Off in Galwan Valley: Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Narendra Modi's Silence After 20 Soldiers Killed in Ladakh, Asks 'Why is the PM silent?'
News

India-China Face Off in Galwan Valley: Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Narendra Modi's Silence After 20 Soldiers Killed in Ladakh, Asks 'Why is the PM silent?'
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Parents of Colonel Santosh Babu in Deep Shock After Son Martyred in Galwan Valley, Say 'At First, We Didn't Believe it'
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Parents of Colonel Santosh Babu in Deep Shock After Son Martyred in Galwan Valley, Say 'At First, We Didn't Believe it'
India-China Border Issues: Amitabh Bachchan Posts a Heavy Yet Heartfelt Tribute for the Martyred Soldiers (View Tweet)
Bollywood

India-China Border Issues: Amitabh Bachchan Posts a Heavy Yet Heartfelt Tribute for the Martyred Soldiers (View Tweet)
India-China Tension: Hrithik Roshan Mourns the Death of Indian Soldiers Killed During the Face-Off with Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
Bollywood

India-China Tension: Hrithik Roshan Mourns the Death of Indian Soldiers Killed During the Face-Off with Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan Mourn Loss of Martyred Soldiers In Face-Off With China at Galwan Valley
Cricket

Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan Mourn Loss of Martyred Soldiers In Face-Off With China at Galwan Valley
India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families (View Tweet)
Bollywood

India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families (View Tweet)
Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley
News

Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement