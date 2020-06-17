India China Face-off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Soldiers in Critical Condition After Violent Clash With Chinese Troops in Galwan Valley, Says Report

Ladakh, June 17: Four Indian soldiers are in critical condition after the violent face-off with Chinese troops on Monday evening, according to ANI sources. The official statement issued by Indian Army on Tuesday confirmed the disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley after the clash on the intervening night of June 15-16.

The armed forces also confirmed the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the violent face-off. The twenty Indian soldiers including the commanding officer of an infantry battalion were killed on Monday evening in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan valley where soldiers of the two countries have been locked in a tense stand-off for several days. India-China Violent Face-Off in Ladakh: At Least 20 Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Action in Galwan Valley, Over 40 Casualties on Chinese Side, Say Reports.

4 Indian Soldiers in Critical Condition:

Four Indian soldiers are in critical condition after the violent face-off with Chinese troops on Monday evening: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

On Tuesday, in its initial statement early on Tuesday, the army had announced that an officer and two soldiers had been killed in action. By evening, the Indian Army informed that 20 soldiers from the Indian side have been killed. United States issued a statement saying that it is closely monitoring the situation following a fierce clash between India and China and hopes that the differences will be resolved peacefully.

