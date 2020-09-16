Kohima, Sep 16 (PTI) At least 34 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Wednesday, taking the tally in the state to 5,263, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The northeastern state has 1,261 active cases at present.

"Out of 693 results received 34 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed 31 in Dimapur, 2 in Mon and 1 in Kohima," the minister said on Twitter.

Health and Family Welfare Department's Additional Director Dr Denis Hangsing said that 41 patients - 23 from Kohima, 14 from Dimapur, two from Mokokchung and one each from Mon and Phek districts - were cured of the disease during the day.

A total of 3,968 patients have recovered from the infection, while 15 died and 19 migrated to other states, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is currently at 75.39 per cent, he said.

Of the total coronavirus cases in Nagaland, 2,481 are armed force personnel and 1,418 returnees, Hangsing said.

Dimapur has the highest number of active cases at 799, followed by Kohima at 411 and Mon at 24.

The state has so far tested 71,687 samples for COVID- 19, the health official added.

