Kohima, Jul 12 (PTI) Nagalands COVID-19 tally rose to 26,052 on Monday as 76 more people tested positive for the infection while four fresh fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 511, a health bulletin said.

The state registered more recoveries than fresh cases as 83 more patients were cured of the disease in the past 24 hours.

The recovery rate in the state has improved to 91.57 per cent from 91.52 per cent on Sunday.

Mokokchung recorded the highest number of new cases at 22, followed by 19 in Dimapur, 11 in Tuensang, six in Mon, five in Kohima, four each in Longleng, Wokha and Zunheboto, and one in Phek, State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project, Dr. Nyanthung Kikon said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

At present, the state has 959 active COVID-19 cases, while 23,858 people have recovered from the disease and 724 patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 2.39 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19, Dr. Kikon said.

The state has inoculated over 5.13 lakh people so far, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said.

