Kohima, Aug 8 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally increased to 28,628 on Sunday as 77 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 585, a health bulletin said.

Dimapur and Kohima districts registered the highest number of new cases at 28, followed by Mokukchung (9), and Tuensang (6), it said.

The state now has 1,380 active cases, while 25,846 people have recovered so far, including 89 in the last 24 hours, and 817 patients have migrated to other states.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 90.28 per cent.

Nagaland has thus far tested over 2.76 lakh samples for COVID-19 and vaccinated over 6.30 lakh people.

