Kohima, Apr 20 (PTI) Nagaland on Tuesday reported 82 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 12,650, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The new cases were reported from Dimapur, Kohima and Tuensang districts, he said.

"82 positive cases of COVID-19 reported today. 70 in Dimapur, 11 in Kohima and 1 in Tuensang," the Health minister said in a tweet.

Nagaland currently has 257 active COVID-19 cases, while 12,110 patients have recovered from the disease, state Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Nyanthung Kikon said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 95.73 per cent, Dr Kikon said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The coronavirus death toll in the state is 94, while 189 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Of the 257 active COVID-19 cases, 23 patients are with mild and moderate symptoms while 234 are asymptomatic, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 1,41,093 samples for COVID-19, including 76,449 on RT-PCR, 37,797 on TrueNat and 26,847 on Rapid Antigen Test, he said.

Meanwhile, state Immunisation officer, Dr Ritu Thurr said Nagaland has administered a total of 1,57,293 doses of covishield vaccine to 1,23,601 persons till Monday.

Of 1,23,601 people administered vaccine in the state 44,090 are frontline workers, 13,508 are healthcare professionals, 33,755 senior citizens and 32,248 people above 45 years, he said.

Among those inoculated 21,547 frontline workers, 9,158 healthcare workers, 2,031 senior citizens and 956 persons above 45 years have received the second shot of COVID-19 vaccine, said Dr Thurr.

