Kohima, Jul 20 (PTI) Nagaland reported 94 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the tally to 26,838 on Tuesday, a health bulletin said.

The demise of two coronavirus patients in Dimapur district has increased the death toll to 532.

Dimapur district registered the highest number of new cases at 43, followed by Kohima (34), and Mokukchung (7), it said.

The state now has 1,160 active cases, while 24,393 people have recovered from the disease, including 72 in the last 24 hours, and 753 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

The recovery rate in the state has slightly come down from 90.94 per cent on Monday to 90.88 per cent.

Nagaland has thus far tested 2,49,126 samples for COVID-19 and vaccinated 5,65,055 people, of whom 1,21,763 received both doses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)