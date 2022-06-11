Kohima, Jun 11 (PTI) Nagaland reported a fresh COVID-19 case for the second consecutive day taking on Saturday the tally to 35,500, a health department official said.

Two active cases in the state have mild symptoms while a third one is asymptomatic, the official said.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma Summoned by Mumbai Police on June 25.

The number of recovered patients in the state is 33,247 and the recovery rate is 93.65 per cent, he said.

Also Read | Anil Firojiya, BJP MP From Ujjain, Loses 15 KG After Nitin Gadkari Promises Him ‘Rs 1,000 Crore for Each Kilo Lost’.

The toll in the state due to the pandemic is 761. .

Altogether 1,489 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 4,74,145 samples for the infection, he said.

Over 18,23,229 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till Friday, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)