Kohima, Oct 13 (PTI) Nagaland on Tuesday reported 123 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 7,363, an official said.

Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said 123 new COVID-19 cases were detected during the day while 16 patients recovered from the disease.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Bypoll 2020: BJP Candidate M Raghunandan Rao Files Nomination from Dubbak Assembly Seat.

"123 positive cases of COVID-19 were detected today Dimapur 66, Kohima 37, Mokokchung 19 and one in Mon district," the minister tweeted.

"Also, 16 patients have recovered Dimapur 14 and Mon 2," he said.

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti Released; Ex-Jammu & Kashmir CM Was in Detention Since August 2019.

Nagaland now has 1,505 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,770 people have recovered from the disease, Additional Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Another COVID-19 patient died in Mokokchung district, he said, adding that so far a total of 27 deaths of COVID-19 infected patients have been reported.

Altogether 61 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 78.36 per cent, he said.

Dimapur has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 3,965.

Of the total COVID-19 cases in the state 3,364 are armed personnel, 1,564 returnees from other states, 2,063 traced contacts and 372 frontline workers, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)