Kohima, Jun 4 (PTI) Nagalands single-day COVID-19 recoveries surpassed the number of new infections for the second consecutive day on Friday, with 148 people having recuperated from the infection even as the caseload increased to 22,387, a health official said.

As many as 148 people recovered from coronavirus in 24 hours, improving the recovery rate in the state to 74.32 per cent on Friday from 74.24 per cent on Thursday.

"147 new infections detected today are Dimapur- 53, Kohima- 47, Tuensang- 19, Mon- 10, Phek & Zunheboto- 5 each, Mokokchung- 4, Longleng- 2 and one each in Peren & Wokha districts," said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project Dr. Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

At present, there are 4,695 active cases in the state, he said.

The death toll climbed to 416 with the virus claiming 12 lives in 24 hours, the official said.

The total COVID-19 recoveries have increased to 16,637, he said.

Altogether 639 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, Dr. Kikon said.

A total of 1,97,054 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the state.

Meanwhile, as of Thursday, Nagaland has administered a total of 2,85,821 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 2,31,601 persons, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

A total of 54,212 beneficiaries have received the second dose of the vaccine.

Expressing concern over the increase in the number of deaths related to COVID-19, Nagaland Health and Family Welfare (HFW) Department it is mainly due to a delay in seeking medical assistance.

The death toll in Nagaland since the pandemic started on May 25, 2020, has reached 416 as of Friday, out of which 14 patients had comorbidities.

The main reason for the increase in the number of deaths in the state is because many sick people seek medical attention very late and they reach hospitals only when they have very low oxygen saturation, Dr. Kikon told reporters.

Many people refuse to accept that they are COVID-19 positive, he said, citing a case from Zunheboto where a coronavirus patient did not want to get himself admitted to a facility and while his family was shifting him to Dimapur on Friday, the patient died on the way.

POinting out that the COVID-19 positivity in the state is shifting from the urban areas to the rural areas in Nagaland, Principal Secretary of HFW Amardeep S. Bhatia said, the state is in a position to fight challenges ahead.

There is sufficient manpower and the strategy is to use the available manpower to the optimum to cover the rural areas, he said, while expressing hope that the spread to the rural areas will be limited and the state will be able to contain the pandemic.

"The lockdown and restrictions on movement is an effective measure and hopefully we will be able to contain the spread of the virus", he said.

Principal Director HFW Dr. Neikhrielie Khimiao said the department is taking very serious note of the absence of doctors from their places of posting.

"We have asked all the CMOs and MOs of the respective districts to keep the department well informed and if any officer is found not performing his duty, strict action will be initiated against the person concerned," the official said.

