Kohima (Nagaland) [India], September 16 (ANI): Nagaland Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Temjen Imna Along on Thursday welcomed Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda to begin his second-day official tour in the state.

The Nagaland Minister took to twitter to express his 'optimism in the day' and wrote, "It is a pleasure and honour to have our Hon'ble National BJP President Shri. @JPNadda Ji at my official residence this morning."

'Had an interaction on certain topics along with 30th Alongtaki Mandal as we warm up to begin his 2nd-day official tour to Nagaland. #OptimisticFriday," he added.

Nadda has been on his two-day visit to Nagaland ahead of the state's Assembly elections slated to be held next year.

The BJP's national president is scheduled to visit the Baptist Church in Kohima today which will be followed by a meeting with close to 1,800 prominent citizens and intellectuals in Dimapur.

He will also hold a meeting with the BJP core committee of the state.

Nadda's visit to Nagaland came at a very significant time when the BJP and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) will soon be finalising the number of seats they will be contesting in the next year's Assembly polls.

The Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio recently visited the national capital and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the pending Naga Accord issue.

Rio led the 11-member delegation meet with the Home Minister in Delhi on Monday, demanding a final solution to the decades-long pending issue ahead of next year's polls.

The sources have said that the Centre asked the Nagaland leadership to convince the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) to resolve the remaining issues that have led to the delay in the Naga peace process.

At present, Nagaland is an Opposition-less government. In September last year, the name of the government in Nagaland was altered and the government is now called the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) consisting of NDPP, BJP, Naga People's Front (NPF) and Independent MLAs.

The Congress which was ousted in 2018 in the state polls has given a call to all the like-minded parties to come together to oust the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

The election to the 60-member Assembly of Nagaland is expected to take place in February 2023.

The Nephiu Rio-led alliance ousted the Congress party in the last elections and NDPP president took oath as CM and BJP leader YV Patton took oath as Deputy Chief Minister. (ANI)

