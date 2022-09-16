Central Government Employees are eagerly waiting for dearness allowance hike. In another good news they can now travel by the Tejas Express for journeys on tour/training/transfer/retirement. Department of Expenditure said that the travel entitlement in Tejas Express trains would be the same as Shatabdi trains.

A notice by the Department of Expenditure reads that It has been decided to allow Central government employees to travel by Tejas Express Trains for the journey on Tour, Training, Transfer and Retirement, in addition to the Trains allowed earlier. Travel entitlement in Tejas Express Trains would be same as that of Shatabdi Trains, the notice further says. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Central Government Employees To Receive DA Hike Soon? Know How Much Salary Will Increase With 38% DA

In 2017, the department of expenditure had decided to allow the government officials to travel by Premium Trains/Premium Tatkal Trains/Suvidha Trains. The department also allowed the reimbursement to Premium Tatkal Charges for booking of tickets and the reimbursement of Dynamic/Flexi in Shatabdi/Rajdhani/Duronto Trains while on official tour/ training. The government continues to allow reimbursement of Tatkal Seva Charges which has fixed fare. 7th Pay Commission News Today: When Will Central Govt Announce DA Hike? Know the Latest Update Here

Basis the 7th Pay Commission recommendations relating to travelling allowance to Central Government Employees, DoE’s O.M. dated 13th July 2017 said that the “Pay Level’ for determining the TA/DA entitlement is as indicated in Central Civil Service (Revised Pay) Rules 2016.

Those in pay level 12 and above in Pay Matrix get benefit of Executive/Ac 1st Class or the available highest class while for those in pay 6 to pay 11 get AC 2nd class or chair car in Shatabdi trains. Employees in Pay Level 5 get travel entitlement of AC 3rd Class or Chair Car.

In case of places not connected by rail, travel by AC bus for all those entitled to travel by AC ll Tier and above by train and by Deluxe/ordinary bus for others is allowed.

