Nagaon/Rangia (Assam), Feb 17 (PTI) Two Assam BJP MLAs have filed police complaints against Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao for his alleged "anti-national" remarks seeking proof of India's surgical strike against militants in Pakistan, officials said on Thursday.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Threatened by Lover, 28-Year-Old Man Jumps to Death From Five-Storey Building.

BJP's Kamalpur MLA Diganta Kalita and Barhampur MLA Jitu Goswami lodged two identical complaints at Kamalpur and Nagaon police stations on Wednesday, but no case has been registered as of now.

Also Read | SII CEO Adar Poonawalla Urges Novak Djokovic to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19.

"We have received the complaint. No FIR has been registered as of now," Nagaon additional superintendent of police Dhruba Bora told PTI.

A senior officer at Kamalpur police station said the police is probing the matter and no FIR has been registered yet.

The two identical complaints by the ruling party legislators in Assam said that the Army is a national entity without any political colour or allegiance to any political party.

"... But the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri Rao had attacked the sanctity of the Indian Army by adding political colour to it for the purpose of his political rivalry and campaign against the party in power at Centre.

"This act is purely offensive, anti-national and against the interest of the Nation and certainly not expected from a person holding a very high Constitutional post," they said.

The complaints were referring to Rao making a statement on January 12 at Raigiri in Telangana and at a press meet on January 13 questioning the surgical strike by Indian Air Force.

Lending support to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had demanded proof of the surgical strike, Rao said half of the country, including himself want to know the "truth behind the targeted strike".

The Assam MLAs in their complaints said "He (Rao) through his statement passed comments not only against the Indian Army but also against the Government of India in a very derogatory and demeaning manner and such an act on his part is nothing but an act against the Government of India as well as the Indian Army.

"His comment against the Indian Army and Government of India shows disrespect against the sovereign institution of our country and while doing so he had tacitly supported the campaign and propaganda of Pakistan showing our country in a very poor taste."

Kalita and Goswami also alleged that Rao's comments put the Army in a "very poor light" before not only the citizens of India but also in the eyes of the world.

"His act in questioning the action of the Indian Army against an enemy nation is clearly prejudicial to national integration and against the sovereignty of our country... Therefore, you are requested to initiate an investigation and punish the culprit as per law," they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)