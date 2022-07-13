Jodhpur, Jul 13 (PTI) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party coordinator and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Wednesday called the BJP "insesitive", saying its ministers at the Centre failed to take note of a CRPF jawan's suicide here.

Naresh Jat had locked himself up in his house with his family and shot himself dead Monday after a night-long attempt by officials to stop him from committing suicide, police had said.

Jat committed suicide earlier threatened suicide, apparently after he was denied leave by a senior officer.

Camping in Jodhpur for the past two days with family members of Jat, Beniwal said the presidential elections are more important for the party than the family grieving for their son.

Central ministers of the BJP from the state wore garlands in Jaipur but had no time for a grieving farmer family, he said.

Flaying the ministers for not commenting on such suicides earlier too, Beniwal said the same leaders travelled to villages to seek their votes during elections.

"They could at least have talked to the family and expressed their condolences. We would have been grateful for their gesture. But not calling them even once, not talking to us or not even tweeting, which usually come for trivial issues, is highly unfortunate," he added.

He also slammed the ruling Congress in the state, saying not even the state government has come up with any reaction or positive step.

On the other hand, the jawan's family did not accept his body kept at the MG Hospital morgue, where they have been sitting since Monday night.

DCP (East) Amrita Duhan said they are adamant on their demands and have refused to back off until their demands are met.

The family is demanding the arrest of six people named in the FIR, judicial inquiry into the matter, Jat's funeral with full honours and compensation.

Beniwal, who has been sitting with the family, also refused to withdraw his protest until the demands are met.

He also demanded action against the DCP and SHO of Mandore, alleging that they threatened the family and got the post-mortem done forcibly without even getting the “panchnama” signed by Jat's father.

