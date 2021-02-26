Nagpur, Feb 26 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Friday recorded 1,074 new cases of coronavirus and six casualties due to the infection, a district official said.

With this, the tally of infections in the district has reached 1,47,905, while the toll rose to 4,320, the official said.

As many as 882 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,36,140, he said.

The district is now left with 7,445 active cases, he added.

According to the district administration, 12,396 samples were tested during the day, raising the total number of tests conducted so far to 12,18,708.

