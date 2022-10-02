Nagpur, Oct 2 (PTI) Police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly duping a public sector bank here of nearly Rs 88 lakh by submitting forged documents to take housing loan from it, an official said on Sunday.

The case was registered at the Lakadganj police station and apart from these four accused, police have shown the officers, employees and members of the bank's third party verification team.

The accused, identified as Sheikh Idris Sheikh Yunus (36), Firoza Idris Sheikh (32), Hukumchand alias Adesh Parasram Bhalavi (40) and Gulam Pyaresaheb Ashrafi (37), submitted forged documents and took loan of Rs 87.75 lakh from the Bank of Maharashtra's Mirchi Bazar branch here to purchase flats at a housing scheme between August 25 and September 30 this year, the police official said.

The four accused acted in connivance with the bank's officers and employees of the bank's third party verification team, he added.

The bank's branch manager Saket Prasad Umashankar Prasad (33) lodged a complaint in this connection, based on which an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, banker, merchant or agent), 471 (forgery) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

