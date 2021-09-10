Nagpur, Sep 10 (PTI) A gambling racket was busted in Kusumdhara area of Nagpur, leading to the arrest of 15 persons and seizure of Rs 1.54 lakh cash and six motorcycles, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip off, a farmhouse was raided by the rural police's crime branch on Thursday, an official said.

A case has been registered under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act and further probe was being carried out by Parseoni police, he added.

