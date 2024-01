Nagpur, Jan 21 (PTI) A 35-year-old property dealer was stabbed to death on Sunday allegedly by his business partner and two others in a speeding SUV, a Nagpur police official said.

The Kuhi police station official identified the deceased as Aditya Bondre and said the incident took place in the afternoon on Umred Road.

"Bondre and his business partner Sachin Pendharkar were embroiled in a dispute. On Sunday, he was called by Pendharkar to see a farm plot for sale. Bondre was stabbed inside a moving SUV allegedly by Pendharkar and two of the latter's associates," he said.

Pendharkar and the two other accused escaped from the vehicle in Pachgaon area and efforts were on to nab them, he added.

"Bondre's driver rushed him a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official said.

