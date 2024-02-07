Nagpur, Feb 7 (PTI) The Crime Branch of Nagpur police has recovered 111 stolen motorcycles with the arrest of a 24-year-old man, officials have said.

Lalit Gajendra Bhoge, a resident of Vikas Nagar, Kondhali, was caught after he stole a two-wheeler in the Wadi area of the city.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Building Collapse: At Least Six Women Labourers Trapped Inside Debris Dead, Two Critical As Residential Building Collapses in Udhagamandalam.

Bhoge would break the handle lock of two-wheelers and flee with the vehicles, said police chief Dr Ravinder Singal in a press conference on Tuesday. Bhoge had stolen 111 two-wheelers over the last two years, he said, adding that the vehicles have been recovered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)