New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) will participate in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital with a dedicated pavilion centred on the vision of "AI for Inclusive Development", positioning skilling at the heart of India's AI journey.

As the Summit brings together global leaders, policymakers, and technology pioneers in what is being recognised as one of the largest AI gatherings in the Global South, MSDE's presence will underscore India's commitment to ensuring that artificial intelligence strengthens livelihoods rather than displacing them.

Welcoming the Summit, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, said, "India's hosting of one of the largest AI summits in the Global South reflects our resolve to shape a responsible and inclusive AI future."

"I look forward to meaningful engagements with global partners and to showcasing how India is equipping its youth and workforce with AI-ready skills that power growth and opportunity for all."

The MSDE Pavilion will translate this vision into action through a comprehensive framework built around skilling in AI, skilling with AI, and skilling for AI.

Skilling in AI will focus on building foundational and advanced competencies in artificial intelligence through initiatives such as SOAR (Skilling for AI Readiness), NSQF-aligned emerging job roles, and short-duration nano-credentials delivered in partnership with industry.

Visitors to the Pavilion will experience micro-learning modules, live dashboards, and interactive installations that demonstrate how AI literacy can be democratised across age groups and backgrounds, enabling learners to transition into AI-enabled careers.

Skilling with AI will highlight how artificial intelligence is transforming the delivery and governance of skill development itself.

AI-powered systems such as the Skill India Assistant (SIA) will guide learners on career pathways aligned with their qualifications and interests, while recommendation engines integrated with the Skill India Digital Hub will personalise course suggestions across sectors.

AI-enabled monitoring and assessment tools, including computer vision-based practical evaluations, will demonstrate how technology can enhance transparency, efficiency, and credibility in skill certification.

Together, these innovations will show how AI is being embedded within the skilling ecosystem to improve outcomes, reach, and quality.

AI skilling will address workforce readiness in an economy where AI increasingly augments productivity.

Through gamified demonstrations and real-life personas, the Pavilion will illustrate how farmers can leverage AI-driven advisory systems, electricians can diagnose faults using AI-enabled applications, construction workers can access multilingual AI learning support on-site, and weavers can co-create customised designs using AI tools.

These examples will reinforce the message that AI is not confined to coders or large enterprises; it can also enhance productivity and incomes for India's informal and blue-collar workforce.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the Minister will hold a series of engagements with global technology leaders, academia, and industry partners to deepen collaboration on AI skilling and digital inclusion.

Jayant Chaudhary is scheduled to visit the MSDE Pavilion on 17th February to review the installations, interact with youth participants, and engage with stakeholders, demonstrating AI-enabled skilling solutions.

Through its participation at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, MSDE reiterates its commitment to ensuring that India's AI transformation is human-centric, inclusive, and employment-oriented, aligned with the broader vision of building a Viksit Bharat where technology expands opportunity and strengthens the nation's demographic dividend. (ANI)

