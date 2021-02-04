Nagpur, Feb 4 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nagpur district registered 225 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,35,182 on Thursday, while 231 patients recovered from the infection, the location administration said.

A District Information Office release said four more patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 4,182.

Besides, 231 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 1,27,868, it said.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the district stood at 3,132, the release said.

As many as 4,205 new samples were tested for detection of COVID-19, taking the count of samples examined so far to 10,79,648, it said.

Meanwhile, Nagpur districtregistered76.92 per cent vaccination target on Thursday with 1,846 beneficiaries, out of the planned 2,400, turning up to receive shots against coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)