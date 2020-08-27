Nagpur, Aug 27 (PTI) Nagpur in Maharashtra reported 1,270 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the count of patients in the district to 24,765, the authorities said.

On Wednesday also, the district had reported 1,270 cases, which is its highest single-day rise.

With the death of 45 coronavirus positive patients during the day, the fatality count rose to 904, the district information office said in a statement.

Of the total number of deceased, 681 were from Nagpur city, while 223 others from the rural parts of the district, it said.

As many as 1,054 patients were discharged on Thursday following their recovery, which increased the recovery count to 14,763.

The number of active cases in the district is 9,098 now.

