New Delhi, August 27: The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement issued on Thursday, said a complete disengagement among troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is possibly only through "mutually agreed reciprocal measures". The remarks came a week after the Indian and Chinese side held a top-level meeting to discuss the border face-off.

"Complete disengagement needs troops redeployment of troops by each side (India and China) towards their regular posts on respective sides of LAC. This can be done only through mutually agreed reciprocal actions," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. Chinese Transgressions in Ladakh: India Has Military Option If Talks Fail, Says CDS General Bipin Rawat.

The Foreign Ministry, however, reiterated that the meeting held between officials of either sides last week has aided in the de-escalation process. Indian and Chinese officials, under the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs, had met on Thursday.

Update by ANI

During 18th meeting of WMCC last week, India & China had a candid & in-depth exchange of views on existing situation in border areas. Both sides have reaffirmed that they will continue to sincerely work towards complete disengagement of troops along LAC in western sector: MEA pic.twitter.com/cYIc5wRqqQ — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

"Both sides also agreed that full restoration of peace & tranquillity in border areas would be essential for the overall development of bilateral relations. Both sides also agreed to continue engagements through military and diplomatic channels," Srivastava added.

India and China are locked in a border face-off since the onset of May, after the Chinese side reportedly transgressed into certain frontier portions of Ladakh. While the disengagement was completed in Galwan area, the PLA troops are yet to rescind completely from Depsang and Finger Four areas, reports said.

