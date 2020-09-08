Nagpur, Sep 8 (PTI) The Social Service Branch (SSB) of Nagpur police on Tuesday busted an online sex racket, arresting three people and rescuing two Delhi-based women, an official said.

An official identified those arrested as Saurabh Sukhdeve, Aftab Shaikh Nizam and Rafique Pathan, adding that main accused Ramzan Pathan was on the run.

"We set up a fake deal with those operating the racket for Rs 10,000. When the three accused came to the designated spot with the two women, they were arrested under provisions of PITA. The girls have been rescued," he added.

Beltarodi police has registered a case, he said. PTI

