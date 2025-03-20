Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Muslim cleric Chaudhary Ifraheem Husain on Thursday condemned the alleged molestation of policewoman during the Nagpur violence which unfolded three days ago, demanding strict action against the culprits.

"The case of molestation of women police personnel which came to light in connection with the Nagpur violence is very regrettable and shameful. Women police personnel are serving the country and working in the interest of people. In such a situation, criminals are molesting them, I demand strict action against them," Husain told ANI.

Also Read | Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Wife Muskan Rastogi Hatched Plan To Kill Her Husband, Bought Knives and Drugs, Reveal Meerut Police on Ex-Merchant Navy Officer's Killing.

Earlier on March 19, Nagpur police registered an FIR on the alleged molestation of policewoman, with the FIR saying that a mob attempted to disrobe her and shouted insulting slogans. The FIR also alleges that a mob shouted inappropriate slogans at other women and vandalised a vehicle.

Meanwhile, the muslim cleric further criticised Congress leader Imran Masood for demanding to change the name of Saharanpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh to Maa Shakambhari and asking the party to clarify if they are "in line with BJP" regarding changing names or not.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"The way Congress MP Imran Masood from Saharanpur is demanding that the railway station be renamed as Maa Shakumbhari Devi, on the other hand, UP CM Yogi Adityanath is already talking about changing names. So I would like to ask the Congress whether they will give a reply to that, or is Congress also working on the same line as BJP?" Husain asked.

Earlier on March 18, Congress leader Imran Masood had urged the government in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly to consider changing the name of Saharanpur railway station.

Adding to his stance, Congress leader Imran Masood later also demanded that Deoband railway station be changed to Maulana Hussain Ahmed Madni.

Masood, while clarifying he is not asking for city's name change but rather just the railway station told ANI, "I said that Saharanpur railway station should be named after Maa Shakambhari. Also, Deoband railway station should be named after Maulana Hussain Ahmed Madni as he was a great freedom fighter, what is wrong with this?... I have not asked to change the name of the place, I have asked to name the railway station." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)